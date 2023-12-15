The CSRD says it plans to maintain three outdoor skating rinks this winter

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional DIstrict

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has announced plans to construct and maintain three outdoor ice rinks this winter.

Provided the weather is suitable, there will be outdoor rinks set up at Farrell’s field in Celista, Silver Creek Community Park, and Parson community park.

The regional district said due to variable weather conditions and budget considerations, there will not be an outdoor rink at Sorrento-Blind Bay park this season.

The CSRD noted outdoor rink operations are weather dependent, and if the rink operations contractor deems conditions unsafe, then rinks may close without advance notice.

Conditions that may cause the rink to close unexpectedly include rain, temperatures above 0 C, or multiple days of overnight temperatures above -7 C.

Regular rink maintenance will typically take place between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., during which time skating may be interrupted.

The CSRD also asked the public to respect closed signs on outdoor rinks, and to avoid skating on them while they are not in operation. The regional district said skating on a closed rink can increase the risk of injury due to unsafe conditions, and can damage the ice surface which prevents other skaters from being able to enjoy it.