Thousands of kids expected to attend Christmas party at Shuswap golf resort

Red Bridge Golf Community is hosting a special Christmas party for kids at Club Shuswap Golf Resort on Sunday.

Over 6,000 children from around the Shuswap and across the Okanagan are expected to attend the event, which takes place on Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome to come and join in the merriment.

Santa Claus will be arriving by helicopter with Mrs. Claus and some elves from his workshop. Santa’s chopper is scheduled to touch down right at 10 a.m.

Santa’s elves will be cooking up hot dogs and making hot chocolate, with other treats and refreshments available.

There will be a wide variety of games and activities for the kids, including face painting. A choir of carollers will also be on hand to spread some Christmas cheer. Every child in attendance will have the chance to visit with Santa and receive a gift.

Canadian Tire in Vernon has generously donated 500 toys to give away. People attending are asked to consider bringing a small stuffed animal or toy to give away to the kids as well.

Volunteers at the event will be wearing high visibility safety vests to honour the men and women who lost their lives working on construction projects across Canada.

Club Shuswap Golf Resort is located along Highway 1, northeast of Salmon Arm.