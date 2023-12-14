Salmon Arm councillor calls for mussel enforcement, but opposes out-of-province boat ban

Photo: Luc Rempel

Salmon Arm councillor and Columbia Shuswap Regional District Kevin chair Flynn says he does not support a ban on out-of-province boats to prevent the spread of invasive mussels into B.C. waters.

Flynn said such a move would have a "huge impact" on tourism in the Shuswap, much of which is centred on the region's lakes.

At council on Monday, Flynn called on the city to write to provincial and federal ministers seeking more support in the fight against zebra and quagga mussels, which could foul beaches and lakes and cause millions in lost tourism revenue.

The CSRD recently reviewed a letter on the subject sent by the Shuswap Watershed Council and agreed to write its own letter in support.

"I think it's important to note that there's been talk of banning out-of-province and out-of-country boats ... I want to make it clear, I do not support that," Flynn said.

"If you're going to ban those boats, that's going to have a huge impact on tourism and it's going to need the same enforcement and needs, if not more so, than what it would cost and need to be done to just check them."

He feels it's key "that the feds and province understand how important it is."

Flynn said money on enforcement at major entry points needs to continue.

"I think we owe it to our residents and tourists to support this," he said.