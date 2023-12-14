North Okanagan-Shuswap School District fined for failure to comply with groundwater sampling

Photo: SD83

The North Okanagan-Shuswap School District has been fined more than $5,000 for failure to comply with groundwater sampling and analysis regulations.

The Ministry of Environment issued administrative penalties totalling $5,044 in a Dec. 4 decision.

The fines relate to multiple contraventions in 2021 and 2022 of monitoring the wastewater treatment facility at Sorrento Elementary School.

The school is just 250 metres from Shuswap Lake, and groundwater elevations at monitoring wells were not checked monthly as required.

The school district's permit authorizes discharge of up to 27.3 cubic meters per day of secondary treated effluent to ground via a tile drain field.

As well as not monitoring groundwater levels, the district also failed to do quarterly analysis of water samples.

The district was previously advised of contraventions in 2012, warned in 2018 and received a $900 administrative penalty in 2021.

The potential of adverse effects was deemed low to moderate.

A base penalty of $5,000 was issued, increased by $500 for past contraventions, $500 for repeated failures, and $1,044 for economic benefit derived from not having the sampling and analysis completed.

However, it was reduced by $2,000 for efforts made to prevent reoccurrence of the issue.

That leaves the total of $5,044.

Payment is due within 30 days.