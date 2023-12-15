Salmon Arm rec group makes passionate plea to council over safety-related arena closure

Photo: Google Street View

Heated discussions took place during a Salmon Arm council meeting Wednesday as user groups of the Memorial Arena pitched potential solutions to keep the facility doors open despite the city's concerns the structure is unsafe.

On Nov. 24, the City of Salmon Arm announced the SASCU Memorial Arena would have to close as of the first snowfall, as the results of a preliminary engineering study raised significant concerns about the building's structural integrity.

The city also announced its intentions to get a more detailed engineering analysis completed. A request for proposals was sent out on Dec. 13.

Groups who were using the arena for winter programming said they felt blindsided by the closure announcement.

Rachel Cook of Salmon Arm Soccer presented in front of the mayor and councillors on Wednesday. She focused her presentation on points laid out a letter written by Jay Ursulak, another representative with the soccer group, which outlined some heating options to mitigate snow load on the arena roof.

Cook also raised questions about when the city became aware of the need to close the building.

“Why would you take our booking site or contracts for an entire winter season without being transparent with user groups that there was a likely potential that the building may not be usable?" Cook asked.

“We know these reports take a lot of time. Likely someone was in the building in February, and there was no communication with us. And that breach of trust and that lack of communication has really hit us.”

Cook asked council how the building fell into such disrepair.

“It leaves us with the question of where does the responsibility lie for the building reaching such dire shape that it can no longer provide a viable space for its user groups?” Cook said.

She said leaving the arena closed with no snow mitigation strategy seems short-sighted.

“We are concerned that there is not enough attention being paid to protect the remaining life cycle of the building. We're told it's unsafe. We're told there's a risk of collapse if snow is allowed to accumulate on top of this building,” Cook said.

She asked council to consider directing staff to look at potential mitigation strategies which can be immediately implemented.

Cook's presentation concluded with a hopeful reflection on the future of recreation in Salmon Arm.

“A huge positive to this problem is that all of these groups that use this facility have consolidated, we're cohesive and we're talking to each other and that is incredible. And out of that, we really feel like there is a necessity to create a community field sports association,” she said.

Mayor Alan Harrison responded to the presentation, saying the city has looked into the options raised in Ursulak’s letter.

“Of course we've learned that heating of the building does not, will not, improve the safety issue there. Otherwise, we would have done it,” Harrison said.

The mayor also responded to allegations that council was only worried about liability.

“We're worried about the safety first. But the liability is not the liability to this council, it is the liability of every taxpayer that lives in the city of Salmon Arm," he said.

“Can you imagine if we had a report that indicated that structure was unsafe with snow on it, and it fell down on somebody" The financial liability to the city would be unmanageable."

The mayor closed by saying he looks forward to working with the user groups in the future, and that he will be in communication with them when they get the results of the more detailed engineering study and structural analysis.

“We are on your side. However, we have to be on the side of safety. And I know that that is not an answer you want to hear, but it's the honest answer,” Harrison said.