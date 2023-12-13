CSRD seeks public input for wildfire response after-action report

Photo: Tyler Lowey

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is seeking public feedback on its wildfire response this past summer.

The CSRD is conducting an after-action review in the wake of the destructive Bush Creek East wildfire, which tore through the North Shuswap.

The district says plans are in development to solicit public opinion so emergency response methods can be learned from and improved upon.

They plan to give the public a chance to voice opinions and make suggestions about the district's emergency response.

In a wildfire recovery update video, Derek Sutherland, acting general manager of community and protective services says: “We'll be reaching out to people in a number of ways to vote both in person and online. So we can reach as many North Shuswap residents as possible. We'll also be looking to engage with the residents in the Sorrento area because of course they were affected by the fire as well.”

The review will include workshops, surveys and one-on-one interviews.

The CSRD is still waiting on funding approval from the province on the project but intends to move forward on the plan in the new year.