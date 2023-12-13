Suspect Salmon Arm hit and run vehicle seized by police

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP

Salmon Arm RCMP say they have located the suspect vehicle in a hit and run on Dec. 8.

The car was driving west about 8 p.m. on 5th Street SW when it struck a pedestrian at 3rd Street SW.

A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital by ambulance with significant but non-life threatening injuries.

Police released security camera images of the vehicle on Dec. 11 and asked the public to contact RCMP if they recognized it.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West says police "believe they have located and seized the suspect vehicle in this matter."

Now that they have the vehicle, RCMP say they are still investigating.

There is no word on the driver or registered owner of the car.

"No further information is being released at this time in this ongoing investigation," says West.