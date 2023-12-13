Resort in Blind Bay fined over improperly treated wastewater discharged into Shuswap Lake

Photo: Google Street View

A Blind Bay resort has been fined by the Ministry of Environment for violating municipal wastewater regulations.

In a determination of administrative penalty, the owners of Carmel Beach Private Lodges in Blind Bay were fined $2,319 for the violation.

The lodges have a licensed wastewater treatment facility that treats sewage before it is discharged into Shuswap Lake.

The licence is especially stringent because it discharges in a location between two domestic water intakes and due to the value of Shuswap Lake to local tourism, cultural heritage and fisheries, the ministry says.

Between June 2020 and December 2022, the resort was determined to have discharged effluent into Shuswap Lake that failed to meet regulatory standards on 139 occasions.

During that time, 122 discharges were found to exceed the discharge limit by more than 100%.

The limits relate to levels of biochemical oxygen demand and total suspended solids in the effluent.

The lodges were also found to have failed to notify a director about a malfunction in its treatment facility on 143 occasions over that same time period.

Carmel Beach Private Lodges says it was making reports correctly based on comments it had received in its 2019 inspection report.

In the decision, the case was evaluated by Bryan Vroom, director of the Environmental Management Act.

Vroom stated that comments in the report were made in error, and management should have known they were incorrect because it directly contradicted regulations.

In the decision, Vroom reduced the possible fines by approximately $30,000 due to aggravating circumstances

The owners of Carmel Beach Private Lodges had 30 days to pay the $2,319 fine or file an appeal as of Nov. 23.