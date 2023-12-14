6th annual Shuswap Christmas car giveaway happening this Friday

Photo: Kal Tire Salmon Arm

One lucky Shuswap family will drive home with a new vehicle for Christmas.

The sixth annual Salmon Arm Christmas Car Giveaway returns, with the winner to be announced Friday at Kal Tire in Salmon Arm.

Shuswap residents nominated deserving families throughout the month of November.

And the selected family will take home a Chrysler Town and Country minivan with new tires and complimentary mechanical services, bodywork services, and $1,500 towards insurance.

Chris Swinburn, Kal Tire Salmon Arm manager, says: “We are proud to be part of this great community and grateful for all the support Salmon Arm has granted us over the years.

"Giving back and supporting our community with the annual Christmas Car Giveaway is a highlight for our team and an event we all look forward to participating in.”

The annual Christmas event is organized and sponsored by Braby Motors, FIX Auto, Kal Tire and SASCU.