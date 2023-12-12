Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah Harmer announces spring concert in Salmon Arm

Photo: Read Head Studio

Award winning Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah Harmer is coming to Salmon Arm this spring.

The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society has announced Sarah Harmer will play a show on March 18, 2024 at the Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm.

The platinum album-selling artist will be playing the show as part of the tour supporting her latest album titled Are You Gone.

Harmer is an avid environmentalist and says the ongoing climate crisis inspired many of the songs on the album.

“It’s a sharpened, more electric confrontation with the realities of nature and human nature,” Harmer says.

The Ontario-born singer helped lead efforts to prevent an open pit mine in a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve on the Niagara Escarpment in 2004.

Kevin Torbin, artistic director of Salmon Arm Folk Music Society, believes Harmer's music and environmentalist message will resonate with locals.

“Here is this very accomplished, very affecting voice reflecting on themes that a lot of us are thinking about. I think Harmer’s music is really going to strike a chord with people,” Torbin says.

Tickets for Harmer's March show will go on sale on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m., and are available on the Roots and Blues website.