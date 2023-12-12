Ministry of Transportation announces next step in RW Bruhn Bridge replacement project

Photo: BC Gov Flickr account Image of proposed RW Bruhn Bridge replacement

Replacement of a bridge deemed a "national disgrace" on the Trans-Canada Highway in Sicamous is moving forward slowly.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced Tuesday it is moving to the next phase of the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project.

It's calling for potential builders to pre-qualify to participate in the project.

Plans for the bridge replacement include a new four-lane bridge structure with a multi-use path to allow pedestrians and cyclists to cross Sicamous Narrows safely. The project will also convert 1.9 kilometres of Highway 1 to four lanes.

Other key parts of the project include upgraded intersections between Old Sicamous Road and Silver Sands Road. This will also close the intersection at Old Spallumcheen Road with local traffic rerouted underneath the new bridge.

The province is working with Splatsin First Nation on the project design in order to minimize potential environmental impacts.

The project is estimated to cost $224 million, with up to $91 million coming from the federal government.

The District of Sicamous and Mayor Colleen Anderson have been critical of the delayed timeline, with Coun. Ian Baillie calling it “a national disgrace” during a Nov. 22 meeting.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has also expressed concern over delays on the project and sent a letter to the Ministry of Transportation on Dec. 4 to voice its concerns.

In the letter, board chair Kevin Flynn said: “The CSRD board is troubled by the lack of progress, and the prolonged and ongoing setbacks of the replacement of the Bruhn Bridge, which has been approved for redevelopment since 2018.”

Flynn continues: “Directors often worry about learning of another incident involving the bridge that could result in residents or other travellers suffering injury or loss of life.”

The province will announce pre-qualified contractors in February, when it begins the tendering process and starts to accept bids for the project.