Events for 55+ BC Games in Salmon Arm announced

Photo: 55+ BC Games

The Salmon Arm 55+ Games has announced the sports to be featured in the 2024 Games.

The Games will be held Sept. 11-14 and will feature 24 sports and activities with an estimated 3,000-plus competitors.

Sports will include 3-on-3 basketball, cycling, hockey, swimming, tennis, pickleball, mountain biking, equestrian, golf, and more.

Debbie Cannon, president of the Salmon Arm Host Society, believes the event will showcase the city.

“Salmon Arm is a small city with big ideas.… We are grateful for the opportunity to showcase what Salmon Arm and the region has to offer,” she said.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Lana Popham said she believes in fitness at any age.

“Staying active throughout our lives keeps our bodies and minds strong and brings people together to make important social connections. The 55+ BC Games is known for its incredible variety of sports and activities, and the lineup for next year is no different,” said Popham.

“City host Salmon Arm’s selection is creating great anticipation and enthusiasm from participants, coaches and fans whose visit will boost local businesses, hotels and restaurants in the region.”

For full event details and a list of all the sports and activities, visit the 55+ BC games website.