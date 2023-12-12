Salmon Arm RCMP release new image of suspect vehicle in hit & run

Photo: RCMP

Salmon Arm RCMP have released new images of a suspect vehicle involved in the hit and run of a pedestrian on Dec. 8.

At 7:59 p.m. that night, police responded to the scene of a woman struck by a westbound car at 3rd Street SW.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was rushed to hospital by ambulance with significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have obtained new security cam footage with a clearer picture of the suspect vehicle travelling west on 5th Avenue SW at 7:50 p.m.

The vehicle appears to be a light-coloured sedan.

RCMP urge the driver to contact them, and anyone who can identify the vehicle, or has video footage of the incident is asked to contact Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044, referencing file 2023-7627.

Police say the suspect vehicle did not appear to slow down after the collision and turned south on 5th Street SW after hitting the woman.