25-bed year-round shelter opens in Salmon Arm

Photo: BC Housing A new homeless shelter has opened in Salmon Arm.

A new year-round, 24-hour-a-day shelter for those experiencing homelessness has opened in Salmon Arm.

The Marshlands Shelter at 341 Fraser Avenue is operated by Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap Revelstoke. The shelter offers 25 beds, daily meals and support services.

“We are pleased to open the Marshlands shelter, and that unhoused individuals in our community will have access to year-round 24/7 shelter services,” said Dawn Dunlop, executive director of CMHA-SR.

“Marshlands will connect individuals to resources and supports that will foster individuals moving into permanent stable housing.”

BC Housing and the City of Salmon Arm worked together to open the modular shelter that was constructed on a city owned lot. The city has leased the lot to BC Housing for 10 years and BC Housing will be providing approximately $1.5 million in annual operating funding.

The shelter was constructed using pre-existing modular units, allowing for faster and cheaper construction.

“Access to safe, low-barrier shelter for the unhoused is a vital component of a healthy community,” said Alan Harrison, Mayor of Salmon Arm.

“Providing a warm, safe place to stay is the first step in helping people move forward. The City of Salmon Arm is grateful for the work of BC Housing and CMHA for helping to make that a reality.”