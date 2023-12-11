Salmon Arm water rates to go up 30% in new year, sewer 10%

Photo: Luc Rempel

Salmon Arm utility rates are set to go up in the new year.

The city has announced that starting Jan. 1, water rates are going up 30% and sewer rates will increase 10%.

For residents paying a flat rate, this means an additional flat cost of $92.40 for water and $34.70 for sanitary services.

The city says the increases are a result of rising costs, upgrades to aging water infrastructure, and higher borrowing costs.

The city has plans in place for several large water service projects, including the replacement of the Zone 2 pump station in Canoe. The pump station provides drinking water for much of the city, and the replacement project is estimated to cost $5 million.

The change to utility rates was approved unanimously by city council at its Nov. 27 meeting.

"Probably the most important thing we do is sewer and water, and having the ability to go to your tap and turn it on and get safe, wonderful water is probably under-appreciated. And having the ability to flush toilets and have it taken care of is definitely under-appreciated," said Coun. Kevin Flynn.

"Nobody likes to see rates go up, but I think the need for them to go up for those two essential services is not to be argued. So as much as we hate to raise rates, I think it's extremely important that we do."