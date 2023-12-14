District of Sicamous to purchase, sell countertop compost units to residents in new pilot program

Photo: District of Sicamous

A new compost pilot program will be coming to District of Sicamous, with council voting in favour of purchasing countertop composting units for the project on Wednesday.

The program, which will be offered in partnership with Food Cycle Science Corporation, aims to bring countertop food composting appliances to Sicamous homes.

As part of the program, the city has agreed to buy 100 food cycler composting units up front and sell them to residents of the community at a discounted rate. The units will be sold at $150 for a smaller unit and $300 for a larger one.

The District of Sicamous would spend about $34,000 on the cost of the initial purchase, and the net cost is estimated to be about $11,400 once the units are sold. The net cost will be entirely covered through funding made available by the Local Government Climate Action Plan.

The composting units take food waste and turns it into a nutrient-rich byproduct that can be put in a garden or on lawns to enrich the soil.

Using these machines rather than having food waste collected by trucks could reduce emissions and lower collection costs for the city.

Council discussed the project at a Nov. 27 meeting, with Coun. Pam Beech speaking in favour of the program.

“I totally think this is an awesome opportunity," Beech said, who added she's living in a condo and is having a difficult time trying to deal with compost.

“I think it'll be huge. We have the Communities In Bloom program that is soil based and we can build up soils. We've got two community gardens at least, with another one going to be built that will need nutritious soil."

The motion to authorize the project passed unanimously at the Dec. 13 council meeting. The program is expected to start sometime in the new year.