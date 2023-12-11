Police searching bags at Salmon Arm school after threat made

Photo: School District 83

Police are responding to a threat of “unknown credibility” at Salmon Arm Secondary School's Sullivan campus.

School District 83 sent out a notice to parents and guardians notifying them that the school had received a threat, and that police would be at the school today.

The matter is being taken seriously, the school district said.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West met with school administration and school district representatives to formulate the response.

RCMP have officers posted at the school this morning, and officers and school administration are conducting bag searches on everyone entering the building.

Administration have also closed all entrances to the school except the front doors.

Classes are being conducted as usual despite the police presence.

“The safety of students and staff remains our top priority,” the school district says.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP and the school for more details.