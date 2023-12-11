No suspicious items discovered after threat levelled at Salmon Arm school

Photo: School District 83

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

Salmon Arm RCMP say nothing suspicious was found this morning after a threat of “unknown credibility” was levelled at Salmon Arm Secondary School's Sullivan campus.

"Two RCMP members were present to ensure the safety of all, and in the event that something suspicious was located," says Staff Sgt. Scott West.



"No suspicious items were located."

ORIGINAL: 11:05 a.m.

Police are responding to a threat of “unknown credibility” at Salmon Arm Secondary School's Sullivan campus.

School District 83 sent out a notice to parents and guardians notifying them that the school had received a threat, and that police would be at the school today.

The matter is being taken seriously, the school district said.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West met with school administration and school district representatives to formulate the response.

RCMP have officers posted at the school this morning. School administration told parents they are conducting bag searches on everyone entering the building.

Administration have also closed all entrances to the school except the front doors.

Classes are being conducted as usual despite the police presence.

“The safety of students and staff remains our top priority,” the school district says.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP and the school for more details.