Delays on Trans-Canada Highway near Tappen, Salmon Arm due to snowfall

Photo: DriveBC A DriveBC webcam view of Highway 1 at 30th Street in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Travellers on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Tappen are being told to expect backups and delays as trucks are stuck in the snow.

DriveBC said the delays are impacting the eastbound lanes, between Tappen and Salmon Arm, as commercial vehicles are stuck or chaining up.

“Expect delays over 30 minutes,” DriveBC said.

DriveBC highway webcams show snow accumulating along Highway 1. On Saturday, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the North Okanagan area, including Enderby, Lumby and the Shuswap, with up to 10 centimetres of snow expected.

“A frontal system approaching from the Pacific Ocean will spread snow to the B.C. Interior today,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

“Snow, at times heavy, is expected this afternoon near Enderby, Lumby, Salmon Arm, Clearwater, and Barriere. Snow will ease to a few flurries tonight.”

Environment Canada warned travellers to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating conditions.

