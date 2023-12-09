Salmon Arm RCMP looking for hit-and-run driver

Photo: RCMP Hit and run suspect vehicle.

Salmon Arm RCMP are on the hunt for a hit-and-run driver.

Police are seeking witnesses and dash camera footage after a woman was struck by a vehicle Friday evening.

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle at about 8 p.m. The vehicle was travelling westbound on Fifth Avenue SW, and struck the victim at Third Street SW.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was transported to hospital by ambulance with significant, non-life threatening injuries.

Video surveillance shows the incident happened between 7:49 and 7:52 p.m.

Mounties said the suspect vehicle did not appear to slow down after the collision and reportedly turned south on Fifth Street SW after hitting the woman.

“The vehicle was described as a light-coloured, four-door car or station wagon. Police are actively seeking any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, that may have seen the described vehicle with front end damage in that area around 7:52 p.m. on Dec. 8,” said Const. Andrew Hodges.

“Police are canvassing nearby businesses for further video evidence, but are hopeful someone in the area witnessed or captured video of the suspect vehicle to help further this investigation.”

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Salmon Arm RCMP.