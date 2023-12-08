Salmon Arm man wins thousands in fuel in Armstrong Regional Co-op contest

Photo: ARC

Salmon Arm resident Jesse Baynes will be gassing up for free for a long time after cashing in on $5,200 in prize money from Armstrong Regional Co-op.

The co-op member is the lucky winner of $5,200 in co-op gift cards in its Unwrap The Season fuel for a year contest.

The Armstrong Regional Co-operative has served members for more than 100 years.

It currently has more than 30,000 members as well as many more customers across the Okanagan, Shuswap and Kootenays.

The co-operative operates gas bars, cardlocks, outdoor storage, ARC liquor stores, and delivers bulk fuel throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap.