Dancing with the Shuswap Stars raises record-breaking amount for hospice society

The proceeds have been counted, and this year's Dancing with the Shuswap Stars gala brought in more than $80,000 for the Shuswap Hospice Society.

This is the largest amount raised by the event since its inception in 2016.

The event is modelled after the Dancing with the Stars TV series, and features choreographed ballroom dance performances from notable Shuswap locals.

Donations are solicited by the dancers through the purchase of star votes that can be used to vote for your favourite dance pairs.

“Fundraising starts as soon as we announce the dance candidates in June, and they take their role very seriously,” said Cecilia Yap, fundraising coordinator for Shuswap Hospice and chair of the volunteer organizing committee.

“Our dancers work incredibly hard to raise funds on their own, and then get their supporters out to the event for that final push to raise funds in hopes of winning one of our trophies. We cannot thank this year’s group of dancers enough for pushing our fundraising to new heights."

All the funds raised will help the Shuswap Hospice Society in their mission, to provide free care and support to the sick, dying and grieving. The society’s programs are run entirely through fundraising efforts.

“It is truly heartwarming to see the community of the Shuswap step up to keep our programs operating,” Yap said.

Plans are underway for the 2024 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars event, which will be held at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Nov. 16, 2024.

They are looking for new dancers for next year. Anyone interested is asked to email organizing committee member Tracy Hughes at [email protected].