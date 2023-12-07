Shuswap Economic Recovery Task Force to give out $50,000 to help North Shuswap businesses

Photo: Josh Dawson

A $50,000 grant will help North Shuswap businesses with wildfire recovery efforts.

The Shuswap Economic Recovery Task Force will distribute the money to businesses that experienced wildfire-related losses during the Bush Creek East wildfire that tore through the region this past summer.

Businesses looking to apply for funding can visit the Shuswap Economic Development Society website and complete a needs assessment form outlining losses and business necessities.

After the assessment, businesses will be contacted by an advisor to discuss their application and connect them to further services and resources.

Applications are open until the end of January, and the announcement of grant awards will be made in the first week of February.

Only businesses based in the North Shuswap are eligible for the grant.

Businesses that were affected by the wildfires but based in other parts of the Shuswap can still be connected to a business recovery advisor to learn about available resources.

The task force is made up of local business and community leaders from throughout the Shuswap.

This grant is part of the initial phase of a larger wildfire recovery program.

The task force is still seeking donations to increase the amount of funds available to help affected businesses. Donations can be made to the Shuswap Community Foundation Emergency Response Fund at any Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union branch.