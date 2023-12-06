Salmon Arm council reduce proposed tax rate to 5.59 per cent in 2024

Photo: Luc Rempel

Salmon Arm city council conducted budget deliberations in a series of special board meetings this week, reducing next year's proposed tax increase from nearly eight per cent to 5.59 per cent.

Council conducted the first and second reading of the 2024 to 2028 Financial Plan bylaw during a gruelling two-day series of meetings on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5.

At the beginning of the Dec. 4 meeting, the proposed budget for 2024 included a 7.9 per cent tax rate increase. This number was already a reduction from early budget estimates forecasting a 19 per cent increase for next year.

Coun. Kevin Flynn opened discussions by noting council had some tough choices ahead.

“I do want to say this is as challenging a budget as I’ve seen in a long time," Flynn said.

"I want to acknowledge that these are extremely trying times for our taxpayers. High interest rates, high housing costs, inflation, all of those issues and we have to take that into account.”

By the end of the meeting on Dec. 5, the tax rate was lowered further to 5.59 per cent.

Mayor Alan Harrison concluded the meeting, stating they were able to do "a lot of good things in this budget."

"Residents will have to pay for what we did, but as Coun. [David] Gonella said, we started at about 19 per cent. Staff did a great job at getting us down to eight, and we worked further to get us down to 5.59. I think that’s pretty good, actually," Harrison said.

“We worked for two days here, but most of the work was done by the chief financial officer and her staff over the last six months. There was a lot of work done to get to this point, so thank you very much."

The 2024 budget, as part of the 5 year financial plan, will be finalized in a third reading by council at a later meeting.