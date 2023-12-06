BC Highway Patrol says logging truck crossed centre line in fatal Shuswap collision

Photo: Contributed

BC Highway Patrol says its initial investigation has found the logging truck involved in a fatal collision on Sunday crossed the centre line south of Sicamous on Highway 97A.

The Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses and dashcam video of the tragic accident in which the truck smashed head on into a minvan.

The collision near Mara Lake saw response from BC Highway Patrol divisions from Revelstoke and Golden as well as Sicamous RCMP

"Initial investigation has determined that the northbound logging truck crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic, and then crashed into the van," says BC Insp. Chad Badry.

"Tragically, the driver of the van was pronounced deceased at the scene."

No details regarding the occupants of the vehicles are being released at this time.

Road conditions were reportedly very poor, says Badry, "however all avenues of investigation are being considered at this early stage."

The driver of the logging truck was uninjured and is co-operating with the investigation.

BCHP Golden has taken charge of the investigation, with assistance from RCMP collision analysis and reconstruction services and Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement.

Witnesses are asked to contact BCHP Golden at 250 344 2221.