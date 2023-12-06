Linda Hawes announces intention to seek BC United nomination for Shuswap riding

Photo: Linda Hawes Linda Hawes receives the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medallion from MP Mel Arnold

The race is on, as a second Shuswap resident has announced intentions to seek the BC United party nomination for the riding.

Linda Hawes is one of two people looking to replace outgoing MLA Greg Kyllo, who said he won't be seeking reelection in 2024.

Hawes said she believes in BC United's commitment to wildfire management.

“As party leader, Kevin Falcon has made clear our focus is on modernizing the fire service, empowering local expertise and local response teams, and improving evacuee supports,” she said.

“As everyone knows from the smoke that we have been breathing these last several years, our health and the health of our communities depend on a government that must do much better.”

Hawes, a Salmon Arm resident, is a longtime member of BC United, formerly known as the B.C. Liberal party, having joined in 1994. Until recently, she was the president of the Shuswap riding association.

Hawes started her political career as a city councillor before working as a campaign manager for candidates in federal, provincial and municipal elections.

She’s also a recipient of the May Brown Award, an honour presented by BC United for contributions to the community, the province and in support of the party.

Hawes has also committed her time to her local rotary, kinsmen, the chamber of commerce and coaching youth sports.

Former Enderby Mayor Greg McCune is the other person vying for the Shuswap riding nomination.

Those interested in voting must be a BC United member for at least 28 days prior to the candidate selection which is not yet scheduled, but is expected to take place in the new year.