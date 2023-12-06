Police say missing Salmon Arm woman with dementia has been found

Photo: RCMP

UPDATE: 6:40 a.m.

Salmon Arm RCMP say a missing woman with dementia has now been found and is safe.

ORIGINAL: 6:10 a.m.

Salmon Arm RCMP are seeking the public's help in locating a missing local woman.

Lille McCann, 70, was last seen at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at a home on the 2100 block of Auto Road in Salmon Arm. It is believed she walked away from that residence.

McCann suffers from dementia and is described as being five feet four inches tall, approximately 165 pounds, with grey hair, and hazel eyes.

She is believed to be wearing a black jacket.

RCMP believe McCann may have been in the area of 24th Street NE and 5th Avenue NE about 7:15 p.m.

Shuswap Search and Rescue and RCMP members have been searching for Lille since she was reported missing.

"Her family is very concerned, as are we," says Salmon Arm RCMP Sgt. Simon Scott. "Given Lille's medical status, we would like to locate her as soon as possible.

"Please look in any sheds on your properties, common areas and video surveillance/dashcam video if you were in any of the areas at the same time Lillie may have been."

If you see McCann, you are urged to call police immediately.