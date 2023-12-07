Cod Gone Wild Christmas tour to be its last as group to disband

Photo: Keith and Dianne Hustler

Modern Celtic band Cod Gone Wild is launching its 'neighbourhood rounds' Christmas tour this weekend – and it will be their last one.

The tour starts with a gig at the Shuswap Theatre in Salmon Arm on Saturday.

Lead singer Andrew Mercer was born and raised in Newfoundland, where neighbourhood rounds is a time-honoured holiday tradition.

“Years ago, a tradition was started at Christmas time to go around the neighbourhood and visit each house, taking the time to have a drink, some food, and to spin a few yarns at each stop along the way,” says Mercer.

“It is my hope that in the spirit of the season, despite this tumultuous world that we live in, that people can come together. Visit your neighbours, check in on a friend that you haven’t spoken to in a while, and most importantly, make time for family.”

The band also announced that this will be its final Christmas tour, as it plans to disband.

The Christmas tour will kick off in Salmon Arm before making stops in Kelowna, Osoyoos, Vernon and Kamloops.

For full show dates and ticket info visit their website.