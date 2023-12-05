CSRD moving to raise prices at landfills across the region

Photo: CSRD

Making a dump run to landfills in the Columbia Shuswap will soon cost more.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is expected to approve a change to bylaws that will increase tipping fees from $80 to $90 per tonne.

The CSRD has only increased the rate once in the last 10 years, raising it from $70 to $80 in 2017.

Engineering firm Morrison Hershfield has been contracted to review the district's solid waste management plan; and it was a report by the firm that identified the need to raise rates to cover reserves necessary for eventual landfill closures and monitoring.

Ministry of the Environment changes in policy require regional districts to demonstrate that capital and reserve funding is in place for future landfill closures.

The changes will raise rates by volume, raising the fee to $15 per square metre. The minimum fee of $5 will stay the same, however.

And there could also be a new taxation element added to help cover reserve shortfalls.

Staff are recommending a tax rate of $0.0032 per $1,000 of assessed property value, which works out to an average of $18.54 per household annually.

If the bylaw changes are approved, the new tipping fees would go into effect May 1, 2024.

The taxation changes will be reviewed during the 2024 five-year financial planning process.