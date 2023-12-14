New container allows for collection of used oil, antifreeze at Salmon Arm Landfill

Photo: Interchange Recycling

New infrastructure has arrived at the Salmon Arm Landfill to collect used motor oil for recycling.

The new, 20-foot long modified sea container allows residents to more easily recycle used motor oil, oil filters, oil containers and antifreeze.

The container was provided through a partnership with Interchange Recycling, a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of used motor oil, antifreeze and related containers.

“The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has made impressive strides this year to make it easier for residents to recycle, and Interchange Recycling upgrading this new used oil depot is great to see,” Graham Casselman, CSRD waste reduction coordinator, said in a statement.

“Now, more residents can conveniently recycle their program materials, keeping them out of our beautiful environment.”

For more information on which items can be brought to the Salmon Arm Landfill, visit the CSRD facilities page.