One fatality reported in logging truck collision south of Sicamous

Witnesses who were first on scene say a fatality occurred in Sunday's collision between a logging truck and two other vehicles.

The tragic crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. on Highway 97A, south of Sicamous.

An eyewitness reports the logging truck lost control coming around a corner and entered the oncoming lane, colliding head-on with a minivan.

A pickup following behind the logging truck had to drive off the road to avoid crashing into the two vehicles, the witness tells Castanet.

The drivers of both the logging truck and pickup were unharmed, but the driver of the minivan was severely injured.

"We were the first ones on the scene," says the witness.

"Sadly, the woman driving the minivan died at the scene, although there were great efforts by a nurse, a man with first aid, along with other bystanders to save her life" before ambulance paramedics arrived.

The incident occurred five kilometres south of Sicamous near Swansea Point and closed the highway until nearly 6 a.m. this morning.

BC Highway Patrol has yet to provide any details on the collision.