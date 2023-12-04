Salmon Arm RCMP call on drivers to slow down as winter conditions hit Interior highways

Photo: DriveBC Conditions on the Trans-Canada Highway at Blind Bay as of about 4 p.m.

Police are urging caution in dangerous and deteriorating winter driving conditions.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reports that Salmon Arm RCMP responded to eight collisions on Saturday and Sunday.

Police say that speed relative to driving conditions was a factor in each of the crashes.

“Please slow down as the driving conditions deteriorate. The speed limit is just that, a limit, and meant for driving under perfect conditions,” says West.

“The wet, heavy snow that we have received turns to slush and ice very quickly, and drivers must slow down. Better yet, do not travel unless you have a need to, and allow the road crews to keep up with the falling snow.”

Police advise drivers to inspect the tires on their vehicles and ensure they have appropriate seasonal emblems and sufficient tread depth to cope with harsh winter conditions.