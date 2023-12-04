Highway 97A reopens after collision between logging truck and three vehicles

Photo: Google Maps Drive BC estimated location of incident

UPDATE: 6 a.m.

DriveBC advises that Highway 97A reopened early this morning south of Sicamous.

The highway reopened about 4:50 a.m. following a collision between a logging truck and three vehicles Sunday afternoon.

UPDATE: 10:40 p.m.

Highway 97A remains closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident at Davidson Dr (5 km south of Sicamous). The road is closed.

DriveBC says an assessment in progress. Detour available via Highway 97B and the Trans Canada Highway.

Next update time Mon Dec 4 at 12:15 a.m.

UPDATE 5:08 p.m.

Highway 97A remains closed due to a collision between a logging truck and three vehicles.

A detour is now available via Highway 97B and the Trans Canada Highway.

Drive BC says an assessment is still in progress.

ORIGINAL 3:46 p.m.

A collision between a logging truck and three vehicles has closed a portion of Highway 97A.

Drive BC reports the highway closure at Davidson Drive, 5 kilometres south of Sicamous. There is no detour available.

?? #BCHwy97A is CLOSED due to a vehicle incident south of Davidson Dr., 5 km south of #Sicamous. Assessment in progress. No detour available.#SwanseaPoint #MaraLake

?? For more info: https://t.co/I3NOvWnzWU pic.twitter.com/UBzrXyox4z — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 3, 2023

BC EHS said it received a call just before 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Three ambulances responded to the incident but no patients were brought to hospital.