Salmon Arm  

Detour now available following incident closing Highway 97A

Detour now available

UPDATE 5:08 p.m.

Highway 97A remains closed due to a collision between a logging truck and three vehicles.

A detour is now available via Highway 97B and the Trans Canada Highway.

Drive BC says an assessment is still in progress.

ORIGINAL 3:46 p.m.

A collision between a logging truck and three vehicles has closed a portion of Highway 97A.

Drive BC reports the highway closure at Davidson Drive, 5 kilometres south of Sicamous. There is no detour available.

BC EHS said it received a call just before 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Three ambulances responded to the incident but no patients were brought to hospital.

