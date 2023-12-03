226870
Salmon Arm  

Collision with logging truck closes Highway 97A

HWY 97A closed

A collision between a logging truck and three vehicles has closed a portion of Highway 97A.

Drive BC reports the highway closure at Davidson Drive, 5 kilometres south of Sicamous. There is no detour available.

BC EHS said it received a call just before 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Three ambulances responded to the incident but no patients were brought to hospital.

