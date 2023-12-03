Highway 1 reopens to single lane alternating traffic

Photo: Jillian Norton

UPDATE 5:01 p.m.

Highway 1 is now open for single lane alternating traffic.

Drive BC is reporting the re-opening of the highway and advises motorists to watch for traffic control.

The highway closed Sunday afternoon between Canoe Beach Drive and Bernier Road following an incident between two semi-trucks.

UPDATE 3:40 p.m.

Two people were transported to hospital following an incident on Highway 1, BC EHS confirms.

Kris Olsen with BC EHS said the crash happened just after 2 p.m. and two semi-truckls collided.

Two ambulances responded to the incident. Olsen said icy conditions on the highway were a factor in the collision.

The highway remains closed between Canoe Beach Drive and Bernie Road.

Highway 97A, one of the alternate routes earlier listed by DriveBC, is also closed due to a crash.

ORIGINAL 3:15 p.m.

Highway 1 is closed between Canoe Beach Drive and Bernie Road in Salmon Arm.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed for 5.4 km due to a vehicle incident.

?? #BCHwy1 CLOSED due to a vehicle incident between Canoe Beach Dr NE and Bernie Rd in #SalmonArm. Assessment in progress. Detours available via #BCHwy97 and #BCHwy97B.#Sicamous

?? For more info: https://t.co/BjBx0agIwz pic.twitter.com/6gruHvhWIw — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 3, 2023

A photo taken just after the incident happened shows what looks to be a collision between two semi-trucks. Road conditions appear snowy in the photograph.

It’s not clear what happened or if there are any injuries from the collision.

DriveBC says detours are available via Highway 97 and Highway 97B.

Castanet has reached out to BC EHS for more information, this story will be updated when more information becomes available.