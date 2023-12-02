CSRD to decide on approving $288,000 for White Lake community hall upgrades

Photo: White Lake Community Hall Association

Big upgrades could be in the works for White Lake Community Hall.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board of directors is considering allocating money to fund upgrades for the hall. The matter will go to a vote at its meeting on Friday, Dec. 8.

According to a report prepared for the board, the CSRD is looking at allocating $288,000 from the Area C community fund for the project.

The work will include structural and lighting upgrades, and improvements to the kitchen and bathrooms.

The White Lake Community Hall Association says the 36-year-old building requires serious upgrades. The association will oversee the work while providing receipts, regular reports and audits to the CSRD.

The board will vote to waive a policy that usually requires the society to cover 10 per cent of project costs because the association is unable to meaningfully contribute financially to the project. The report noted the association has already contributed in-kind by preparing the site for construction and completing other hall upgrades.