SPCA increases support to Shuswap centre with closure of Vernon facility

The BC SPCA says it has sent the Shuswap branch more support now that the Vernon branch has been permanently closed.

And a new facility is on the horizon for the Shuswap site.

"As part of our decision to close Vernon due to the structural issues, we did add capacity to the Shuswap centre as well as our Kelowna centres. So we've added additional staffing and resources to help support the anticipated increase in intake," says SPCA senior director of community animal centres Adrienne McBride.

"At this time, we're not contemplating a new Vernon location.

"But we do have land that we purchased in Salmon Arm that is currently vacant with the hopes that in the future, we'd be able to build a new facility ... which would take into consideration some of those additional capacity requirements with the closure of Vernon."

Animal welfare in the Vernon area is still important to the SPCA, says McBride.

"Certainly, we are continuing our volunteer and foster programs in Vernon so that we can continue to support the community and animals," she said.

"I think it's really important for the community to know that despite the closure of the physical shelter in Vernon, we are still there to support the community of Vernon just in a different way than we may have been."

McBride continued: "Our animal protection officers are still investigating cruelty and neglect in Vernon and the surrounding communities. We still have our food bank program, our emergency boarding program … even pet surrenders. We're just doing it in a slightly different way than we have been when we did have that physical building."

For more information on BC SPCA programs and facilities in your area visit their website.