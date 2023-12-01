Sexqeltqin Health Clinic ready to open its doors in Chase

Photo: Adams Lake Band

A new health clinic is set to open its doors in Chase.

The Sexqeltqin Health Clinic, located at 6425 Village Rd., will have its grand opening on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The Adams Lake Indian Band developed the clinic in partnership with Interior Health, the Division of Family Practice, First Nations Health Authority and the Secwepemc Nation.

The project was initiated in 2016.

Chief Lynn Duckchief of the Adams Lake Indian Band said in a statement holistic health and wellness is "vital" for the community to heal and grow.

"Sexqeltqin Health Clinic is a welcomed support which will allow such healing," Duckchief said.

“I’m grateful for Adams Lake Indian Band’s previous leadership and staff for their part in making the current leadership’s vision come to fruition."

The centre will incorporate traditional and cultural healing approaches with comprehensive primary health care and a full suite of allied health services.

Sexqeltqin Health Clinic aims to provide Adams Lake area residents with a comprehensive care team. It will involve a nurse practitioner and general practitioner, a mental wellness councillor, social worker and a traditional healer. The clinic will offer psychiatry and public health services.

Drop-in tours of the new facility will be available on Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.