MLA Greg Kyllo joins calls to speed up Shuswap hospital expansion

Photo: Google Street View

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is adding his voice to pressure building to expedite hospital upgrades in Salmon Arm.

Kyllo has sent a letter to Health Minister Adrian Dix and Interior Health chair Doug Cochrane expressing his support for the Shuswap Lake General Hospital expansion project.

Kyllo stresses the importance of the improvements to the area and the need to start the project "as soon as possible."

Kyllo says he's had difficulty scheduling a meeting with Dix.

“My staff has reached out to your office six times by email between May and August to secure a meeting with you, with no response to date,” Kyllo wrote.

“Additionally, I have twice respectfully reminded you of your meeting commitment, yet I continue to await the scheduling of the meeting you promised back in April.”

Kyllo says: “Immediate upgrades to the SLGH are essential both for the residents and visitors who require hospital care, but also for the dedicated staff who are being pushed to exhaustion as this crisis worsens.”

He concludes the letter: “I look forward to hearing from your office in the near future to schedule the meeting to which I have been awaiting seven months.”

The letter echoes the message of a letter sent to both Dix and Cochrane by Columbia Shuswap Regional District chair Kevin Flynn back in November.