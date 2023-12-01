Salmon Arm Fire Department Fill the Fire Truck toy drive Saturday

Photo: Salmon Arm Fire Department

The Salmon Arm Fire Department is looking to fill stockings with its third annual Fill the Fire Truck toy drive.

On Saturday, you’re invited to drop by any of the four Salmon Arm fire halls between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., to drop off unwrapped toys or gift cards in $15 increments.

If you are unable to come down during the drive, they will still be accepting donations at Fire Hall 3 downtown, from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m.

“We're hoping for a good turnout this year. It's one of our big fundraisers to help the SAFE Society and the Shuswap Family Center at the same time,” says firefighter and event organizer Tyler Stevenson.

“We're already getting phone calls on where we can get things dropped off?” said Stevenson.

Donations are collected on behalf of the Shuswap Area Family Emergency Society and the Shuswap Family Center to ensure families in need can have a happy holiday season.