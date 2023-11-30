Truck stolen in Salmon Arm found partially torched in Vernon

Photo: Castanet file photo

A stolen truck from Salmon Arm was located in Vernon – but it had been partially torched.

About 7 p.m. Nov. 24, a woman reported her early 2000s Ford F-150 was stolen from the 200 block of the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm, says RCMP spokesperson Const. Andrew Hodges.

The complainant had her keys with her and the truck had a half tank of gas, Hodges says.

Police patrolled for the vehicle, but were unable to locate it.

The following day, Vernon RCMP found the stolen pickup – however, it had been set on fire and partially destroyed.

The vehicle was held by police for further examination.

Hodges reminds residents to always lock their vehicle, keep keys with you, and remove any valuables whenever you park.