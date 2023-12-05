Rubberized indoor walking track coming to Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm

Photo: Google Street View

A new rubberized walking track will be added to the concourse around the arena at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm.

Council approved the project at its Nov. 27 meeting.

The project is a collaborative effort between the city, Salmon Arm Rotary Club, and Shuswap Recreation Society.

Rotary will be paying the construction costs, with the recreation society overseeing the work.

Titan Sports Systems was awarded the contract with a bid of $146,220 plus taxes. The Rotary club is prepared to commit up to $200,000 to the project with fundraising efforts already underway.

Mayor Allen Harrison says he's excited about the project.

“I keep saying it, but multi-use of city facilities is the way we have to move. Just think of this in the hot days of summer or the cold, freezing sidewalk days ... people will be able to go to the Shaw Centre and walk on a comfortable surface.”

Harrison said he's toured similar facilities in other jurisdictions, and he envisions it being used year round by people of all ages.

The arena concourse is already open for walking Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Council has also agreed to consider the purchase of a specialized floor scrubber for the track in the 2024 budget.