Free shows from Tyler Shaw and Kiesza as Holiday Train rolls through

Photo: Canada Pacific Kansas City Limited

The CPKC Holiday Train is bringing holiday cheer and Canadian pop sensations to the Shuswap and surrounding areas.

The performances are free, but donations of non-perishable goods or cash are encouraged, with all donations going to community food banks along the train's journey.

The train will be decked out with a dazzling Christmas lights display and feature performances from Richmond pop sensation Tyler Shaw and eclectic Calgary born singer-songwriter Kiesza on special train car stages.

The holiday train comes through the Shuswap and Thompson Valley Dec. 15 and 16.

The schedule is as follows:

Dec. 15 - Revelstoke arrival 2:15 p.m. and show at 2:45 p.m.

Sicamous arrival 5:10 p.m. and show at 5:15 p.m.

Canoe arrival 6:30 p.m. and show at 6:45 p.m.

Salmon Arm arrival 7:45 p.m. and show at 8:00 p.m.

Notch Hill arrival 9:10 p.m. and show at 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 16 - Chase arrival 2:45 p.m. and show at 3:15 p.m.

Kamloops arrival 4:45 p.m. and show at 5:00 p.m.

The Holiday Train tours across Canada and the United States every year, raising food, money and awareness for the important work that food banks do in their communities.

Since its inception, the Holiday Train has raised more than $22.5 million and collected more than five million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.