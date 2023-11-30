Burning motorhome leads Salmon Arm RCMP to stash of stolen goods

Photo: RCMP

A burning vehicle led Salmon Arm police to discover stolen property valued at more than $20,000.

About 9 a.m. Thursday, a motorhome was reported fully engulfed in flames near Dondaneau Creek Forest Service Road off Skimikin Lake Road.

RCMP located the burning motorhome, as well as other trailers and vehicles, resulting in the recovery of a stolen truck out of Williams Lake from several months ago.

Police noted items in the back of the truck and surrounding area were suspected to be stolen, says Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson Const. Andrew Hodges.

About the same time, police received a report of a theft from a storage container in Salmon Arm that had been emptied out. Tools and other machinery were stolen.

Police were able to establish the majority of the items stolen from the storage container were located in the rear of the stolen truck and surrounding area, says Hodges.

The majority of the stolen items were returned to their rightful owner.