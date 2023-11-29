Pants-less mystery and brotherly 'love' for Salmon Arm cops

Photo: Castanet

The curious case of the pants-less woman and a brothers brouhaha are some of Salmon Arm RCMP's more unusual cases from the last couple of weeks.

"On Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m., a man reported seeing a woman walking on Shuswap Street with a waist-length coat but no pants on, with her buttocks clearly exposed," says Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

Police patrolled the area, but the woman was never found.

The brotherly commotion went down on Nov. 21.

About 2:30 p.m., a 64-year-old man reported his brother hadn't left his bedroom in over a week and was saying "not nice things to him through the door."

The complainant asked police to check on the brother.

Officers spoke to the 74-year-old sibling, who lived in a separate unit. He told police he was fine and didn't require any assistance.

The brothers' elderly mother also lives at the residence, but "didn’t want to get involved in their argument."