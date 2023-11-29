RCMP called to early morning disturbance after cuddling attempt goes wrong

Photo: Castanet file photo

An 'attempted cuddling' sparked a police response in Salmon Arm.

RCMP were called to the scene after a woman decided to cuddle her husband too early in the morning.

The resulting argument on Nov. 16 – at 4 in the morning – prompted a disturbance call from a renter in the home.

"A woman in her 70s, who rents a room at the residence, was awoken by the homeowners arguing," says Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson Const. Andrew Hodges.

"The homeowner couple explained to police that they sleep in separate bedrooms. At 4 a.m., the wife decided she wanted to cuddle with her husband, and went to his room and began knocking on his door. The husband woke up disgruntled and began arguing with his wife, waking the unrelated elderly roommate," says Hodges.

The RCMP advised all parties to go to bed.