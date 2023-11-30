Salmon Arm woman loses $4,250 in Facebook Marketplace fraud

Photo: Pexels

A Facebook Marketplace con scammed a Salmon Arm woman out of more than $4,000.

Salmon Arm RCMP say a woman reported being ripped off for $4,250 after she agreed to a deal on the social media platform.

Const. Andrew Hodges says the woman reported on Nov. 15 that she had found a sea-can for sale on marketplace, offered by a seller with profile name 'Sean George'.

The woman agreed to e-transfer the man the $4,50. But, after doing so, the seller deleted the post and deleted his Facebook profile, says Hodges.

Police were unable to find records of anyone local with that name and were unable to help the woman further.

Hodges stresses that buyers should never send an e-transfer to someone they don’t know.

Once an e-transfer is accepted, it can no longer be reversed.