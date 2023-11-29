Salmon Arm police say man found slumped over steering wheel arrested for drug trafficking

Photo: Castanet

Salmon Arm police arrested a man for drug trafficking after finding him slumped over a steering wheel while the vehicle was still running.

According to a news release, Mounties responded to a call reporting a suspicious vehicle on Saturday evening.

Const. Andrew Hodges said a police officer found the vehicle running, but the driver was slumped over the steering wheel.

“Drug paraphernalia was observed. The member woke the driver, and observed him remove containers that appeared to contain illicit drugs from his pants,” Hodges said.

According to Hodges, the man was arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking, and police seized 35 grams of suspected illicit drugs. Police also seized over $2,000 in cash suspected to be the proceeds of crime.

Hodges noted the file is still under investigation.