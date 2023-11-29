Holiday events happening around the Shuswap to welcome the Christmas season

Photo: Tom Mossholder

Holiday events are kicking off all around the Shuswap as communities get into the spirit of the season.

In Salmon Arm, there will be a special downtown holiday market at Ross Street Square this Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Downtown Holiday Parade will starting at 3:30 p.m., with participants travelling along Hudson Avenue, Ross Street and Lakeshore Drive.

Chase will be celebrating with the annual Chase Country Christmas event. The town is kicking off the holiday season with its Christmas parade on Friday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to stick around for the official tree light up at 6:30 p.m., and to keep an eye out for a visit from Santa himself.

Residents of Sicamous feeling the holiday cheer can enter their Christmas light displays in the 2023 Light Up the Community contest. The registration deadline is at noon on Thursday, and judging will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The Holiday Light Up and Parade will take place in Sicamous on Sunday, Dec. 2. The parade will take place at 5:30 p.m., followed by a Main Street tree light up at 6 p.m.